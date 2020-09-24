Authorities looking into robbery, assault from last weekend

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault with a gun that took place Sunday.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the incident occurred on Lokey Street around 4 p.m.
Thompson said a male and female victim were walking to visit a friend when a man pulled up near them and exited his vehicle.
Thompson said the man then asked the female victim for money. When the woman refused, the man pulled out a gun and proceeded to hit the woman on the head, causing her to fall and begin bleeding from the forehead.
Thompson said the suspect then held the gun on the male victim and searched him, stealing a pocket knife before leaving the scene.
Thompson said the female victim was taken to an emergency room, where she was treated and the incident was reported to the police.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.