TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating several cases of motor vehicle theft, including three reported during one week. All three vehicles were later recovered.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, a blue and white Aprilia Dorsoduro 750 motorcycle valued at $3,000 was recovered before the owner knew it had been stolen.
She told investigators she had been contacted via Facebook messenger that the motorcycle, which she had left at her ex-boyfriend’s grandmother’s house, was at the Chevron station on Alabama 21 at the 275 Bypass on June 25. She said she had not seen the vehicle since May 1.
She still had the key, but when the vehicle was recovered, it appeared the wiring in the ignition had been tampered with.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, a brown 2003 Honda Pilot was stolen from out front of the owner’s residence off West Battle Street overnight between June 28 and June 29. The owner told officers he was in the process of moving and may have left the keys in the vehicle.
In any case, Thornton said, the vehicle was recovered at 11:30 p.m. at the Word of God Church on Old Shocco Road.
Also overnight between June 28 and June 29, a Polaris Rzr S900 valued at $13,000 was stolen after the owner left it on the side of the road near the entrance to TOP Trails, Thornton said.
The vehicle was eventually located in a creek bed with the key in it. A park employee said it appeared whoever had taken it ran off the trail, but the vehicle was not damaged.
Thornton said it seems likely these recent thefts were crimes of opportunity and not related to one another.
There are no witnesses or suspects in any of these cases. Anyone with information should contact Talladega police at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.