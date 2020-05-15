Authorities looking into early-morning burglary in Talladega on Friday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a home burglary that took place while at least two residents were at home.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the break-in took place just after 5 a.m. Friday on Mountain View Road. The residents told investigators they were awakened by someone in their living room and spotted a white male wearing all black clothing. The burglar fled with an Xbox 1, but nothing else appears to have been stolen, Faulkner said.
The burglar appears to have entered through a door, and there was no evidence of forced entry, the detective added.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.