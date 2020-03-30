Authorities looking into armed robbery in Westgate Homes in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a report of an armed robbery in Westgate Homes on Thursday afternoon, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim said he was sitting in his car with a female passenger when two black males approached his vehicle; one of them was armed, according to the victim.
The victim said one of the men told him to “give me your stuff.” The victim gave him his wallet and cellphone, and then both suspects fled on foot.
The victim said one of the suspects was wearing a black jacket, yellow shorts and green shoes, and the other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, shorts with tights underneath them and red shoes. No further description was available Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.