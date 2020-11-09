Authorities looking into 2 shootings Saturday in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating two apparently unrelated shooting incidents reported Saturday, according to incident and offense reports available Monday.
No one was injured in either shooting, but two occupied residences were hit.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, the first incident was reported between 12:40 and 1:22 a.m. on the 240 block of Wilcox Lane, off Stockdale Road. The report does not make clear how many shots were fired, but at least one did hit a residence with four people, including an infant, inside.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no eye-witnesses to the shooting and no casings were recovered from the scene, Falkner said. A person of interest has been identified, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
The second incident was reported between 7:30 and 7:42 a.m. on the 410 block of Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. In this case, Falkner said, at least two shots were fired. At least one of those shots struck a house occupied by a 65-year-old woman and her two young grandchildren. No one was hit.
There were also no casings recovered from this scene, although investigators did recover some bullet fragments. There are no suspects in this case.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.