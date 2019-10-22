TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of more than 400 gallons of diesel fuel from two sites in the Munford area.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, both thefts involved heavy equipment belonging to Waits Construction.
The first involved the fuel from one piece of heavy equipment near the Munford Food Mart on Alabama 21; the second involved the fuel from two pieces of heavy equipment parked near a construction site at the corner of Priebs Mill Road and Jenifer Road. Both thefts took place sometime between 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in either theft. Jones said the theft of large quantities of diesel fuel was unusual but not unheard of in Talladega.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.