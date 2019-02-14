TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two probably unrelated shootings into occupied dwellings Tuesday on the south end of the county, according to incident and offense reports. No one was injured in either incident.
Sgt. Mike Jones said Thursday that, although the incidents took place on the same day, they were about eight hours and 3 to 4 miles apart. There is a suspect in the first incident.
The first incident took place on the 100 block of Oak Leaf Way near Sylacauga between 8 and 8:45 a.m. Jones said the resident heard shots outside and later noticed a hole in the wall in his shower, and a corresponding hole in the siding of the house. He was the only person home at the time.
Investigators recovered a single Winchester 9 mm shell casing in the driveway, Jones said.
A witness reported seeing a male on foot around the time of the shooting, and a suspect in the case has been developed, Jones said. No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, however.
The second incident was on the 400 block of Garrett Road between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m. In this case, Jones said, the resident reported she heard at least five shots from outside the house and later located four holes in her siding and one through a front porch window.
She was also the only person home at the time of the shooting, Jones said.
There are no witnesses or suspects in this case as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.