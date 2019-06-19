TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday night in the Mill Village that left a Sylacauga man in serious condition at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place Sunday between 10:35 and 10:43 p.m. on the 100 block of Tuskegee Street, at a produce stand next door to a residence.
The victim, a 32-year-old male, was closing up the produce stand for the night when he was apparently approached by at least two people who fired several shots before fleeing on foot. The victim was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center by ambulance, then airlifted to UAB, Jones said.
The victim had been through surgery but remained in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon. He had still not recovered sufficiently to discuss the incident with investigators.
“We don’t know what the motive was, if it was a robbery gone wrong or even if anything was taken,” Jones said. “There was a DVR recovered at the scene that may have video evidence on it, but we don’t know the password yet.”
The victim was hit at least three times in the torso area. At least one other round struck the residence next to the produce stand, which was occupied by the person who called 911, Jones said.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Sylacauga police officers also responded and helped secure the scene.
In addition to the DVR, investigators recovered at least a dozen .22 shell casings, a black Motorola cellphone and a fresh Marlboro cigarette butt from the scene. A projectile was also removed from the wall of the residence, Jones said.
The cellphone is believed to belong to the victim, but Jones said he could not be certain about that, either.
The two suspects in the case were described as males. No more detailed description was available Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if both men were armed, or if they were, if both men were shooting.
Assault in the first degree and shooting into an occupied dwelling are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no listed suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip online at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.