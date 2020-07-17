Authorities investigating shooting into car driven by 86-year-old woman

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle that was being driven by an 86-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim and her grandson were driving on Old Shocco Road around 12:15 p.m. when a shot was fired toward the car, hitting the driver’s side rear-view mirror.
Neither of the occupants were hit, but the woman driving the car suffered cuts to her left arm and was covered in broken glass when officers met them at Blackberry Lane Community Church, Thompson said.
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene but did not go to the hospital, Thompson said.
Neither the victim nor her grandson were able to give a description of either the person shooting or a vehicle the shot may have come from.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.