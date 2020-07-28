Authorities investigating robbery, beating of 64-year-old man in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home early Sunday, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the victim answered a knock at the door of his residence on Bingham Street between 3:39 and 4:15 a.m. The victim told investigators three young males were at the door and, when the victim opened it, forced their way inside.
At least one of the suspects was armed, McCoy said, and stuck a pistol in the victim’s face.
The other suspects searched the residence, according to what the victim told investigators.
All three suspects then jumped the victim and beat him, including hitting him in the head with the pistol. The victim was robbed of a Samsung Galaxy S3 cellphone, McCoy said, although it was not immediately clear Monday afternoon if anything else had been taken.
The victim refused medical treatment.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.