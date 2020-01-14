Authorities investigating rash of vehicle break-ins in Talladega County

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least seven car break-ins on the southern end of the county that appear to be related, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
All of the break-ins took place sometime overnight between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. Four were on Coleman Bridge Road, two were on Bullocks Ferry Road and one was on Country Road. All of the vehicles had been left unlocked by their owners.
The first incident reported was on the 900 block of Coleman Bridge Road just after 4:30 a.m. Jan 7. A purse and contents valued at $100 were stolen from a 2007 Ford F250, Jones said. The purse was recovered a short distance away with the contents intact, Jones said.
Three vehicles were broken into on the 1000 block of Coleman Bridge Road between 9 p.m. Jan. 6 and 4:45 a.m. Jan 7, Jones added. A Glock 26 9 mm pistol was stolen from a Ford Expedition, a Glock 19 automatic was stolen from a Ford F250 and a Toyota Tundra was ransacked but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
The first incident reported on Bullocks Ferry Road happened sometime between 7 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 a.m. Jan. 7. The items reported stolen from a 2017 Nissan Rogue included a blue MK satchel purse valued at $125, a tote bag containing pink zebra materials valued at $250, a purse containing costume jewelry valued at $20, $20 cash, a plastic bag containing lugnuts and a Ziplock bag containing various medications. The report does not say what medications were in the bag.
Jones said everything reported stolen in this incident was later recovered except for the MK satchel purse and contents.
Yet another Ford F250 was broken into during the same time frame and on the same block as the Nissan Rogue but was not discovered until a day later. The items reported stolen here included a camouflage Fieldline Pro Series backpack valued at $50, a pair of Tasco binoculars valued at $20, a box of .270 ammunition and five Ozark Mountain knives valued at $20. None of these items have been recovered.
The last incident was on the 100 block of Country Lane between 10 p.m. Jan. 6 and 6 a.m. Jan 7. In this case, the vehicle was a 2007 Ford F150, and the stolen items included a BOC purse valued at $400, eight credit cards, $150 cash and an Alabama driver’s license.
These items had also not been recovered as of Monday afternoon. There are no witnesses or suspected listed in any of these incidents, Jones said.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.