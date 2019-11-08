TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are looking into a foiled burglary on Old Shocco Road early Wednesday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers first responded to a shots fired call at a residence on the 1370 block of Old Shocco Road. A 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were home at the time, Thompson said.
Officers found a window on the side of the house broken. The man in the house said he saw someone trying to enter dressed all in black, possibly armed with a handgun.
The resident got his own gun and fired several shots at random, frightening the burglar away. At least eight shots were fired, Thompson said.
A detailed description of the burglar was not available Friday, but some of the attempted break-in may have been caught on video.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.