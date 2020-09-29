Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Childersburg man

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide on Brown Road outside Sylacauga on Monday evening, according to a press release.
Ameir Sherrod Townsend, 18, of Childersburg, was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a passerby notified the Childersburg Fire Department regarding an unresponsive person on the side of the road. The unresponsive person was later identified as Townsend, according to the release.
”Investigators arrived to process the scene for evidence and to locate witnesses,” Tubbs said in the release. “Townsend was pronounced deceased at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. The preliminary cause of death is an apparent gunshot wound.”
Murphy said it appeared Townsend died of a single gunshot wound, although he deferred to the state medical examiner’s office for details. He added Townsend seemed to live on Grist Mill Road, which is not particularly close to the area where his body was found.
Tubbs said Townsend’s body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. “This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.”
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.