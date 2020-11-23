Authorities investigating death of Sylacauga man found shot Sunday

SYLACAUGA -- Two law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide in Sylacauga on Sunday, according to a press release from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Childersburg Police Department found David Earl Whetstone, 65, of Sylacauga, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The discovery was made after authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of Center Hill Road in Sylacauga in reference to an unresponsive subject around 9 p.m. Whetstone was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Investigators responded to process the scene for evidence and to locate potential witnesses. The victim was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121. An anonymous tip can be left at www.talladegasheriff.com or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.