Authorities investigating burglary at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove, according to Capt. Mike Jones.
Jones said the break-in involved storage buildings on the church property rather than the church itself. In addition to damaging a door, Jones said a 10-inch table saw and an air compressor were taken from inside one of the storage buildings, and several floodlights were taken from the outside.
The break-in took place sometime between Aug. 20 and Aug. 24. As of Thursday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.