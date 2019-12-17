Authorities investigating break-ins at 2 Talladega County churches

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating at least three unrelated crimes targeting two local churches reported so far during December.
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church on Feddisburg Road in Alpine was broken into between 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 6:40 p.m. Dec. 4, then again between Dec. 6 and 7.
According to the incident and offense report, a large plexiglass window was damaged during the first break-in, along with a glass window and an interior door. Total damaged was estimated at $1,500. Nothing appears to have been stolen.
During the second break-in, three doors were damaged, with a damage estimate of $2,000. A Mainstays space heater valued at $50 and an orange extension cord were the only items reported stolen.
About 17 miles away, sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 4, someone stole a 15-passenger Chevrolet van from Odena Baptist Church.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, the van was recovered in Chambers County before it had been reported missing. The report does not indicate whether the van had been wrecked or damaged in any other way before it was abandoned.
There is security footage from the church, Jones said, but it did not appear anyone had been arrested in connection with the theft as of last week.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141.