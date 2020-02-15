Author Emily Blejwas will speak at Comer Library on Wednesday, Feb. 19

SYLACAUGA -- Author Emily Blejwas will serve as the next guest speaker for the Comer Library’s SouthFirst Bank Lecture Series on Wednesday, Feb, 19, at noon, a library press release notes.
Blejwas’s presentation will center around her book, “The Story of Alabama in Fourteen Foods.”
During her years of research, the author collected material that is part history, part travelogue and part cookbook, with one emblematic food, dish or beverage featured in each chapter of the book, the release adds.
Blejwas will use each of the emblematic foods as a medium to explore the diverse cultures and traditions of the state because food has been fundamental in developing our customs, cultures, regions, social and political movements, and events.
The regions of the state that she will discuss include the Gulf Coast, the Tennessee Valley, the docks of Mobile, Sand Mountain, the Wiregrass, the Black Belt, Bayou La Batre and more.
“Drawing on historical research and interviews, Blejwas details the myths, legends and truths underlying Alabama’s beloved foodways, allowing Alabamians to more fully understand their shared cultural heritage,” the release states.
Blejwas is a native of Minnesota, but she has Southern roots with both sets of grandparents from the South.
She serves as the director of the Gulf States Health Policy Center in Bayou La Batre.
Blejwas previously worked for the Economic & Community Development Institute at Auburn University and the Community Foundation of South Alabama. She serves on the board of the Alabama Folklife Association and the Bayou La Batre Area Chamber of Commerce.
Blejwas holds degrees from Auburn University and Kenyon College. She is the author of “The Story of Alabama in Fourteen Foods,” and “Once You Know This.”
Blejwas resides in Mobile with her husband and four children.
The lecture series is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank, with the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café partnering with refreshments.Seating is limited, so groups should make reservations.
For more information, call 256-249-0961, email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or visit www.bbcomerlibrary.net.
