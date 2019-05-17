TALLADEGA -- Austin Shane Bonner has been found guilty of capital murder in connection with October 2015 shooting death of Joshuwah Bearden.
A Talladega County jury of seven men and five women convicted Bonner after deliberating about five hours Friday afternoon.
Bonner, 21, was immediately taken into custody and will be held without bond until his formal sentencing June 27. The sentence will be handed down by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
The state was not seeking the death penalty, so the only available sentence will be life without parole.