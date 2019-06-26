TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The sentencing hearing for Austin Shane Bonner, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until Tuesday, July 2, at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Bonner, 21, was convicted last month of the capital murder of Joshuwah Bearden. Because the state was not seeking the death penalty, the only available sentence will be life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bearden was shot inside his truck on Settlement Road near Sylacauga in October 2015 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens recused his office from prosecuting the case to avoid the appearance of a conflict, so the case was prosecuted by Marcus Reid and Brynn Crane from the Etowah County DA’s office.
The sentencing hearing is open to the public.