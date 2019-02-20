TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Goodwater man facing a capital murder charge in Talladega County could be tried by a jury starting May 13.
Austin Shane Bonner, 22, is accused of killing Joshuwah Ira Bearden, 35, on Oct. 1, 2015, on Settlement Road near Sylacauga. Bearden was found dead inside his truck.
As a result of an investigation by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for Bonner’s arrest. He turned himself about two weeks after Bearden’s death, posted a $100,000 bond and was released.
The case was presented to a Talladega County grand jury the following fall, and Bonner was indicted on a charge of capital murder in November 2016. The grand jury determined the aggravating circumstance making this a capital case was that Bearden was killed with a firearm while inside a vehicle.
When the charge went from murder to capital murder, Bonner’s bond was increased from $100,000 to $150,000, but again, he was able to post bond and be released pending trial. According to court documents, he is still out on bond.
About a month after the indictment was handed down, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens recused his office from prosecuting the case to avoid a possible conflict of interest. Then-Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange appointed Etowah County DA Jody Willoughby to try the case; Etowah County Assistant DA Brynn Crain will argue the state’s case when it goes to trial.
Bonner also filed a motion asking the court to try him as a youthful offender, but that motion was denied by former Circuit Judge Julian King in February 2018. The case appeared on the status docket throughout the latter half of 2018 but was never set for trial.
Bonner is being defended by attorney Jon Adams.
Willoughby said previously he does not intend comment on the case before it goes to trial.
A member of Bearden’s family, however, said he had been told the parties had met with Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who had set a trial date of May 13. The defense also has until the end of this month to request a hearing under Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law. As of Wednesday evening, no such motion appeared to have been filed.
Court documents do indicate, however, that the case will appear on the April 1 status docket in Woodruff’s court.
If convicted of capital murder, Bonner would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.