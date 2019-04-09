TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has announced that attorney Valerie D. Lewis will speak at its Alpha Chi/Honors Convocation on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m,. in DeForest Chapel on campus, according to a press release.
Lewis, a member of the Talladega College board of trustees, is the assistant vice president and assistant secretary, Legal Division for Albertsons Companies, LLC.
Prior to joining Safeway Inc., which was acquired by Albertsons in 2015, she was engaged in the private practice of law in both state and federal courts. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar. She received her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
She has corporate-wide responsibility for litigation and regulatory compliance; is integrally involved in the development of policy and training; and is responsible for the implementation of and compliance with consumer, corporate and intellectual technology privacy issues.
She managed the company’s HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) implementation, as well as its early pharmacy regulatory compliance.
She was one of the founders of the Safeway African-American Leadership Network (SAALN), and served as its second chair and as its first woman chair. She sits on the board of Ramsell Corporation, where she chairs the Compensation Committee.
She served as vice president of the Alameda Health System Board of Trustees, one of the largest public hospital systems in the country, where she also chaired the Governance Committee and served on the Finance, Audit and Quality committees. She recently served as secretary and chaired the Governance Committee of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC).
Lewis is a member of the Board of Directors of the Oakland African-American Chamber of Commerce. She was honored with the Chairman’s Award in 2017 for her service to the Chamber and to the community. She is also a member of the California Litigation Advisory Committee, the National and California Chambers of Commerce Legal Protection and Reform Advisory Committees, and the California Grocers Association and the California Retailers Association Legal Advisory Committees.
Lewis was named one of the Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer Magazine in 2018 and listed among the Savoy Magazine’s 2016 Top Influential Women in Corporate America.
The San Francisco Business Times recognized her as one of the “Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business,” 2010, 2015 and 2016, and “Forever Influential,” 2011-14 and 2017. Earlier in her career, Ebony Magazine recognized Lewis as one its “Future Leaders 30 and Under.”
Lewis was appointed to the American Bar Association 2016 Annual Meeting Program Planning Committee, is a past president of the California Association of Black Lawyers, Executive Committee member of the National Bar Association, and vice chair of the American Bar Association Corporate Counsel Committee, General Practice Section.
She is a past member of the McFetridge Inn of Court, California State Bar Committee on the Administration of Justice and both the National Bar and Alameda County Bar Associations’ Judicial Nomination Evaluation Committees. Lewis served on the Youth Law Center Board of Directors (treasurer).
She is a member of the International Women’s Forum, The Links Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and The Twelve Days of Christmas Inc., where she served as its first national secretary and Communications Committee chair.