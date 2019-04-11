TALLADEGA -- Renowned attorney and Talladega College board of trustees member Valerie D. Lewis served as guest speaker Thursday for the Honors Convocation and Alpha Chi Honor Society Initiation Ceremony at Talladega College.
Talladega College students, faculty, alumni and members of the community gathered inside DeForest Chapel on campus to hear Lewis’s message to the honor students.
“I first want to say thank you for inviting me to speak,” Lewis said. “It is an honor to be with you all today.”
Lewis spoke to students about the importance of preparation.
“You will receive blessings if you do what you need to do and pray,” Lewis said. “You need to always be prepared and to persevere throughout your lives.”
Lewis also took a moment to recognize the faculty and parents inside DeForest Chapel.
“Students, I want you to look around you and see all the blessings you have in this room, and how special you are to us,” she said. “I stand here before you on the shoulders of so many other excellent people, including my parents.
“My mother is a Talladega College graduate, and it was her dream for me to speak here.”
Lewis also encouraged students not to take their college experience for granted.
“You have the right to learn, research and be active in your own college community,” she said. “You do not have the right to be stupid. It’s important to always keep learning.”
Lewis is the assistant vice president and assistant secretary, Legal Division, for Albertsons Companies LLC.
She is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar. Lewis received her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and is admitted to practice in both California and Michigan.
According to a Talladega College press release, before joining Safeway Inc. -- which was acquired by Albertsons in 2015 -- Lewis was engaged in the private practice of law in both state and federal courts.
Also during Thursday’s convocation, honor students were awarded multiple scholarships for their academic achievements from various organizations and alumni.
Students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for having a GPA of at least 3.5 were also recognized, and the event served as an induction ceremony for Alpha Chi Honor Society members. The society only accepts students who place in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.
According to its website, the Alpha Chi’s purpose is to “promote academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students, and to honor those who achieve such distinction.”
Alpha Chi has approximately 300 chapters across the country and inducts an estimated 11,000 members each year, its website notes.
“It’s been a special year for us at Talladega, and we look forward to honoring the 2019 class in about three weeks for graduation,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “I want to applaud our students for their academic achievements, and Ms. Lewis for giving such a great message.”