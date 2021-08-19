Attalla woman arrested on theft of property charges in Lincoln

LINCOLN — An Attala woman has been arrested and charged with stealing from her former employer in Lincoln.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said that Lisa Marie England, 49, of Attala was arrested Monday and charged with theft of property first degree for taking $17,000 from her former employer.
Willis said England was employed as a bookkeeper at Thibado in Lincoln until October 26, 2020. He said England is accused of using her position to take the money through a combination of giving herself raises and writing company checks for her benefit during a period from July 13, 2020 until she left the company in October of that year.
Willis said a recent audit of the company’s finances found the irregularities that pointed to the time England was working there.
He said England turned herself in on Monday and was taken into custody without incident. She was then transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail. She was released later that day after paying a $15,000 bond.
Theft of property first degree is considered a class B felony in the state of Alabama. It is punishable, upon conviction, with two to 20 years in prison.