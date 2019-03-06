COAL CITY – Dr. Rafael Bostic, CEO of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, visited St. Clair County Head Start earlier this week to take a look at workforce development classes being offered at the campus.
“He is here today to visit our computer technology training class,” said LaToya Orr Threatt, executive director of Head Start. “We have this class in collaboration with Jeff State Community College for our parents.”
Threatt said Bostic is deeply involved in workforce development, in particular for low-income families.
Threatt said Bostic visited the class, the Head Start program and learned how the collaboration works and how it can be replicated across the country.
“We are so proud of our program and we thank you for coming by to see what we are doing,” Threatt said. “I am so proud of all these mothers here today, and what makes the difference is the relationships we establish with them.”
Bostic said there are people across the country who are looking for ways to get skills.
“If we can get more people aware of these programs, we can get more programs up and running, and so many more people can do better,” Bostic said. “Then they will not be worrying every day about where are they going to get their next job and next income. I’m very proud to be here to see these inspiring women.”
Eight mothers who have children attending Head Start are enrolled in the class.
This particular semester, the mothers are studying A+ Certification Computer Technology. All total, 80 mothers have attended classes since Head Start started the program. Participants have studied pharmacy technology, certified medical assistant, dental assistant and welding.
Pell City’s Jateviyah Cole is among the mothers currently attending. Cole has two children, ages 3 and 5, enrolled in Head Start. The class Cole takes meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the school.
“This program is important to me,” Cole said. “It’s convenient for me because I have to come this way to bring my children to school. This class is also within the time frame that my children are at school. They also provide meals for us.”
Cole said the most important thing about this opportunity is that it will help her succeed in life.
“I just got out of the military, and leaving that world (and transitioning) to (the) civilian world is kind of iffy,” she said. “This will give me a chance to have a certification in a career field and succeed in life to help me provide for my kids.”
Keith Brown, president of Jeff State Community College, was a Head Start student growing up in a single-parent household that had three children. His mom earned a GED diploma but had no additional skills.
“I saw firsthand the limitations placed on her in terms of her employment,” he said.
Brown said this program at Head Start is important.
“You’re talking about two generational issues here,” he said. “They are training single moms with a workplace skill while they have the child care addressed.
“When this was first announced in 2013, it addressed all the barriers. You had child care, transportation, food provided and training. It is such a great model and has been heralded across the state as the perfect model for workforce development.
“These ladies in this class are going to get a skill that leads to employment. Jeff State is going to scholarship them for a full credit class once they complete this to encourage all of their education. So this shouldn’t have been the end of it for them, although they will have a workable skill once they graduate from this program.
“We encourage them to continue on, then their children get to see their moms accomplish this, and that’s when you start breaking that generational poverty cycle.”
