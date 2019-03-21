OXFORD — When U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers opened the floor to questions from constituents Thursday night, people lined up to grill him on manners.
Not the congressman’s manners. The president’s. In particular, the president’s behavior toward the late Sen. John McCain.
“You never publicly attack or insult a veteran unless you yourself are a veteran, and feel it’s absolutely necessary,” said Jacksonville resident Rufus Kinney. “You never attack a combat veteran unless you are a combat veteran and feel the person is a traitor or a coward. You never, ever insult or attack a POW.”
Rogers, a Republican from Saks, spoke to — and debated — about 50 local residents Thursday in a town hall meeting at Oxford Civic Center. The event was a chance for Rogers to openly engage with critics, including Kinney, who in the past have accused him of not being willing to meet with the public. Members of Rogers’ staff said the congressman held a similar event in Opelika earlier in the week.
Rogers opened with a brief speech that seemed designed to calm fears about divisive rhetoric in Washington. He said the coming year would produce dozens of highly contentious bills designed to position lawmakers for the 2020 election. He specifically cited “Medicare for all” proposals that he believed might alarm Republicans.
With a Democratic House and a Republican Senate, Rogers said, none of those bills would pass. Not much would pass, he said, beyond budgets.
“Manage your expectations,” Rogers told the crowd. “We’ll get the basics done.”
The crowd was thick with local Democrats. Many wanted to talk about President Donald Trump, but none asked about impeachment and there were few mentions of Russia. Instead, the tenor of public discourse and the President’s tweets about McCain, were top of mind.
Over the weekend, the president tweeted, falsely, that McCain had been “last in his class” at Annapolis. In a speech this week the president said he “was never a fan” of McCain, a Republican. It’s unclear what brought on the riff against McCain, who died seven months ago.
“I call it commode mouth,” said LaRue Sisk-Clements, a retired teacher from Saks. “I can’t imagine how you would ever do that, and thank God you never do that. You were raised to be a good boy.”
Sisk-Clements said the current political climate was worse than Watergate, and she said Republicans like Rogers should stand up to Trump on his behavior. Another speaker, former Democratic congressional candidate Adia McClellan Winfrey, asked Rogers what he felt members of Congress were obligated to do in an age of rising hate speech and hate crime.
Rogers said Congress has policed racist and anti-Semitic speech within its own ranks.
“We had a knucklehead on our side, (Rep.) Steve King,” he said. “We took him off all the committees. “
King, an Iowa Republican, lost his committee seats earlier this year after he seemed to question, in a New York Times interview, why the term “white nationalist” was offensive. He noted that House had also recently passed a resolution against anti-Semitism after comments by House member Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Omar tweeted that Israel had “hypnotized the world.”
Rogers said there was little Congress could do to effectively censure Trump for his words.
“He’s a member of a separate branch of government,” Rogers said.
Rogers said intense and even nasty politics have been the norm throughout history. He cited the strife before and during the Civil War and violence during the civil rights movement. The difference today, he said, is that social media carries a play-by-play of each controversy in real time.
“Facebook is the new bathroom wall,” he said. Like a bathroom wall, he said, it’s a place where people can comment without leaving their names.
Not everyone in the audience was satisfied. Sisk-Clements said she doesn’t put up with trash talk from social media acquaintances.
“If you start that filth with me, I will block you,” she said.
Rogers said he doesn’t actually do Facebook but has staff who post on behalf of his office.
White Plains farmer Jon Hegeman said Trump was “not normal,” though he said people should take the bad with the good — the good, for Hegeman, being economic progress.
“You can criticize him all you want, but at least he’s got a backbone,” Hegeman said.