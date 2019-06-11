TALLADEGA -- Will Blue of Honda Manufacturing of Alabama cleans shelves at Savery Library on Saturday morning at Talladega College.
Team Honda’s week of service began Friday and runs through Saturday, June 15, with Honda associates nationwide committing to service projects in their local communities.
The Honda associates cleaning at Talladega College were from the business resource group AAIM (African-Americans in Manufacturing). Group members chose Talladega College as their project after meeting with Dr. Art Bacon, who talked with the group at HMA during Black History Month this past February.