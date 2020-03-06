Ashville mayor, council approve pay raise for police after cutting own salaries last month

ASHVILLE – The City Council approved a pay decrease for itself and the mayor so it could give raises to officers in the municipality’s Police Department.
The council formally approved a pay hike to police officers Monday night.
“We hire some great people, and it doesn’t take that long for people to find out,” said Mayor Derrick Mostella.
He said Ashville loses officers to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and bigger municipalities that can pay more.
“I don’t fault any of the officers,” Mostella said.
Not too long ago, pay for Ashville police officers lagged behind the city of Steele, he said.
“That’s unacceptable to me,” he said.
Mostella said the city needs officers right now
“We’re understaffed right now,” he said.
Last month, the mayor and council voted to reduce their salaries so the city could give police officers a pay raise.
The mayor’s monthly salary was reduced from $1,500 to $1,100. Salaries for council members were reduced from $600 a month to $400 each month. The reductions will not go into effect until November, after the municipal elections.
The council approved a $2 raise for experienced officers, which included full-time certified officers, corporals, sergeants and the chief.
With the new salary structure, the chief is now making $21 an hour, sergeants receive $17.50 an hour, corporals now make $17 an hour and full-time certified officers receive $16.50 per hour.
Part-time and uncertified officers will continue to make $14.50 an hour.
Mostella said this is only the first step with raising salaries for city employees, and he hopes other employees will see raises in the future.
“We have to do this for every department,” Mostella said. “We’re doing everything we can do. We’re going to do better.”