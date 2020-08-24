Ashlyn Tyler receives $1,000 scholarship from Resolute Forest Products

CHILDERSBURG – Members of Resolute Forest Products’ Coosa Pines Mill management recently presented Ashlyn Tyler with a $1,000 scholarship award to be used this fall for tuition assistance at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The news was announced in a company press release.
Tyler’s mother, Linda, was present at the award presentation along with Pat Hogg, general manager, and Jeff Wargo, regional manager, human resources, at the Coosa Pines Mill.
Ashlyn’s father, Donald Tyler, is employed as a loader operator at the mill’s pulp warehouse.
The Coosa Pines mill established the scholarship award program in 2019 for the purpose of providing financial assistance and recognition to graduating high school seniors of mill employees. The award is a non-renewable tuition award for students entering their first year of college following high school graduation.
Ashlyn Tyler was an honor student and ranked in the top 10 of her class during her four years at Sylacauga High School. She shared her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I appreciate receiving this award from Resolute as it will help me achieve my educational goals. I plan to major in biomedical science and one day become an occupational therapist.”
Said Hogg,“We are especially pleased to present this tuition award to Ashlyn and wish her much success as she continues her education.”
Eligibility requirements to apply for the scholarship include being a dependent of an active full-time Coosa Pines employee, graduating high school during the year of application and acceptance to a post-secondary educational institution. Applications for graduates of the Class of 2021 will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 through Jan. 31, 2021.