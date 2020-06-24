Ashley DeRamus sings national anthem at Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA -- Ashley DeRamus sang the national anthem at Talladega Short Track on Saturday, June 20.
DeRamus, of Hoover, is a sister, a friend, an entrepreneur, an advocate, a singer, a public speaker, a swimmer, a music video star and a fashion creator, according to her Foundation’s website. She also has Down syndrome. On June 21, 2019, DeRamus became the first person with Down syndrome and only the second person ever to have sung the national anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance in all 50 states.
To learn more about her Foundation, visit AshleyDeramusFoundation.org.