TALLADEGA -- Ascension Leadership Academy, a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and First Presbyterian Church of Talladega, presented its first graduation diploma to Monee’ Sierra Brown on May 23 during a ceremony at the church.
According to a press release, Brown was on the A/B honor roll for her sophomore, junior and senior years, a member of the Anchor Club and a student teaching assistant for the school’s elementary program.
Brown has earned 26 semester hours of college credit for coursework completed while in high school, the press release notes.
In the fall, Brown will attend the University of Alabama on the Archibald Ritter Green Endowed Scholarship, which provides “full tuition, fees, housing and an expense stipend for books and living expenses,” the release adds.
Daniel Brown, Monee’s older brother, will also be a student at Alabama due to the Archibald Ritter Green Scholarship. He is a graduate of Hope Academy at the Presbyterian Home, where played on the basketball team and earned college credit through dual enrollment at Central Alabama Community College. He plans to study engineering.
The Rev. Leeann Scarbrough of First Presbyterian served as the program’s guest speaker. Special music was provided by Gaynetta Young.
Ascension Leadership Academy Education Director Linda Harris and PHFC President and CEO Doug Marshall bestowed the graduation honors.
Ascension Leadership Academy also held an academic awards program, honoring student academic achievements to conclude the 2018-19 school year.
In addition to graduation and awards day, the school took part in a special fine arts celebration last week.
During the celebration, performances were given by the vocal choir and hand chimes choir. Ascension students sang a rendition of the state song, “Alabama,” in recognition of the state’s bicentennial.
Marshall and the PHFC will be featured in “Alabama: The Bicentennial,” a unique book bringing the state’s past and present together with 365 profiles of people, events and groups. It is set to be released later this year.