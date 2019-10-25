TALLADEGA -- Alabama School for the Blind senior Kaleigh Gable was selected to serve as one of 400 delegates to the 77th Session of the American Legion Auxiliary's Alabama Girl State Program.
The event was in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama on June 9-14 and was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA).
While attending, Gable had the opportunity to learn about local, state and national government through a variety of speakers, workshops and sessions with 399 other female students from across the state, a press release notes.
At the weeklong program, Gable met with Gov. Kay Ivey and also toured the Governor's Mansion in Montgomery.
For skit night, delegates were split into teams of approximately 30 and had to create their own city and skit to be judged.
Gable was selected leader for her mock municipality, named “City Parks.”
For her group’s skit, Gable and the other delegates learned American Sign Language to the song “This is Me.”
“Kaleigh reached out to her ASL instructor, Mrs. Eugenia O'Daniel, from ASD (Alabama School for the Deaf), and she helped Kaleigh learn the signs to the song to be able to instruct others,” Janie Curtis, Gable’s mother said. “The girls were so excited and willingly practiced to learn it in 48 hours.”
Gable’s group was named the winner of the skit competition, Curtis noted.
Curtis added that the director of the program, Lee Sellers, said Gable was, to her knowledge, the first student from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to attend.
Gable said she made lifelong friends and mentors from the experience.
Her goal is to become a civil rights attorney to advocate for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Gable plans to attend the University of Montevallo in the fall of 2020, where she will major in English and minor in pre-law. She is now shadowing at local law firm with Trina Hammonds Whitworth and also Brian York, circuit clerk in Talladega County.
For more information, visit http://www.alabamagirlsstate.org/.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.