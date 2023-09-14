 Skip to main content
ASB adopts new mascot, Red Wolves

The Alabama School for the Blind officially named a new mascot Wednesday.

“ASB is excited to kick off the new school year as the ASB Red Wolves,” according to the release. The school’s athletes had previously been known as the Redskins.