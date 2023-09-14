ASB adopts new mascot, Red Wolves

The Alabama School for the Blind officially named a new mascot Wednesday.
“ASB is excited to kick off the new school year as the ASB Red Wolves,” according to the release. The school’s athletes had previously been known as the Redskins.
“After spending several months working with students, staff and alumni to identify a new mascot, the Red Wolf was selected due to its strong spirit and fierce dedication to the protection of its pack,” the release said. A new logo reflecting the change in mascot was not available Wednesday.
“The students and staff are known for their culture of excellence and inclusion, two strong characteristics that draw students from throughout Alabama to ASB,” said Dennis Gilliam, president, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. “With the spirit of perseverance shown by the Red Wolf, this new mascot will represent ASB well.”
While the school mascot will now be the Red Wolf, the school’s alumni group will continue to be known as the ASB Redskins, the school’s retired mascot.
The ASB Red Wolves will make their debut this fall when the ASB cheerleaders take to the mat for competition cheer season.