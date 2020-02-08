Artist Frank Murphy to speak at Comer Library on Wednesday

SYLACAUGA -- Artist and sculptor Frank Murphy will present “A Native Son’s Cultural Arts Journey” at the Comer Library’s SouthFirst Bank Lecture Series on Wednesday, Feb, 12, at noon, a library press release notes.
Murphy grew up in Sylacauga, and each year, he returns to sculpt at the Sylacauga Magic of Marble Festival.
“I didn't start seriously sculpting until I was in my 30s,” he said. “I really fell in love with it.
“(Marble is) not an easy material because it is hard and it's difficult to form, but for sculpting, it is exactly what you want … something that will hold the shape. There's just something unique about marble.
“It takes a while to get to that finished product, and people will ask, ‘How long did it take you to do that?’ When I tell them, they can't believe that anybody would stick with something that long. The perseverance factor is a major part of the sculpting process, and it’s surprising how much can be accomplished by finding little parts to accomplish every day.”
The Sylacauga native has sculptures “Rapunzel,” “Don Quixote” and “The Resurrection,” inside the Comer Library.
Murphy described growing up in Sylacauga during the 1950s through the early 1970s as “sort of like being raised in a Norman Rockwell painting.”
He describes his work as being influenced by “the bond of family, the love of athletics and the experience of sitting in church gazing at the beautiful and majestic stained-glass windows at the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga,” the release notes.
The artist has developed his skills as a painter and sculptor with commissions from churches to paint “The Last Supper,” “The Woman Washing Jesus’ Feet” and “Jesus in Gethsemane,” as well as the ceiling and wall murals at the new Georgia Baptist Mission and Ministry Center in Duluth, Georgia.
Murphy is a graduate of Sylacauga High School.
He entered the University of Montevallo as an art major but changed to physical education, aspiring to be a coach, the release notes.
After graduation, Murphy worked with students in various capacities while continuing to draw and take painting classes until he was called to serve in full-time ministry with students.
He received his master’s degree in divinity\Christian education from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Murphy later accepted the position of minister to students at First Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia, where he still resides.
The lecture series is sponsored by SouthFirst Bank, with the Coosa Valley Medical Center’s Hickory Street Café partnering with refreshments.Seating is limited, so groups should make reservations.
For more information, call 256-249-0961, email tthomas@bbclibrary.net or visit www.bbcomerlibrary.net.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.