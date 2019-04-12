TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force charged four people with felony drug charges this week, including one who had also been arrested last week, according to Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Duffy Patrick Browning, 26, of Childersburg, was arrested April 5 following a traffic stop by Childersburg police, Murray said. He was charged with unlawful possession of Suboxone, a narcotic used for pain relief and to treat addiction to other pain killers.
Browning was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from Sylacauga going back to last year. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released Tuesday, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Demetrias Ladell Spanks, 42, of Childersburg, was arrested Sunday for the second time in as many weeks.
Previously, Spanks had been arrested March 31 after Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident he may have been involved in. He allegedly had Xanax, marijuana, a pipe and an unlicensed pistol when deputies found him. Spanks was given a $10,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from jail April 4.
By April 7, Murray said, Spanks had once again attracted the attention of law enforcement, when sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person call in the Mill Village just outside of Sylacauga.
Sparks was believed to be hiding at a residence in the area and was, in fact, located after the owner of the residence gave deputies permission to search, Murray said. Spanks was found hiding in the house, with methamphetamine, marijuana and small plastic baggies, Murray said.
Spanks was arrested on new charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was given an additional $10,000 bond. According to jail records, he remained behind bars Friday evening.
Dionne Carlos McKinney, 39, of Sylacauga, was arrested Tuesday at a driver’s license checkpoint in Sylacauga, Murray said. McKinney allegedly had methamphetamine and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, as well as a warrant from Sylacauga and for alleged probation violations in Sylacauga and Talladega County.
Bond on the drug charge was set at $10,000, and McKinney was also still in custody Friday evening.
Joey Lee Moore, 37, of Goodwater, was pulled over by Talladega police Wednesday for an alleged traffic violation and was eventually charged with possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was still in jail Friday.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit are all misdemeanors.