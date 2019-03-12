8 arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made eight felony drug arrests since March 1 in all areas of the county. Shown above are (top row, from left) Brad Alan Ragland, Kelli Nicole Fisher, Jeremy Patrick Rhodes and Hollie Christen Finley. On the bottom are (from left) William Christopher Butler, Matthew Wayne Majors, Johnathan Wayne Fleming and Rebecca Cheyenne Oden.

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made eight felony drug arrests since March 1 in all areas of the county.

The first five arrests were made after routine traffic stops.

Brad Alan Ragland, 30, was stopped March 1 by Talladega police and charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone.) His bond was set at $5,000.

Kelli Nicole Fisher, 32, wasstopped March 1 by Sylacauga police and was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe.) Her bond was set at $5,000.

Jeremy Patrick Rhodes, 35, was stopped March 2 by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe.) His bond was set at $10,000.

Hollie Christen Finley, 36,was stopped March 6 by Talladega police and charged with possession of controlled substance (adipex) and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Finley’s bond was set at $5,000.

William Christopher Butler, 50, was stopped March 6 by Sylacauga police and charged with possession of controlled substance (seboxone), possession of MDA (ecstasy) and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe.) Butler’s bond was set at $5,000.

Matthew Wayne Majors, 37, was arrested March 7 after Sylacauga police were dispatched to a call at the Quality Inn regarding someone breaking windows, according to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.

Majors was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Xanax), possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe.) His bond wasset at $55,000.

On Monday, Talladega police were dispatched to a call regarding a fight between two people on Sloan Avenue, Murray said.

Johnathan Wayne Fleming, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe.) His bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities said Fleming was fighting with Rebecca Cheyenne Oden, 23. Oden was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.) Her bond was set at $5,000.

 

 

