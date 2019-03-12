8 arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made eight felony drug arrests since March 1 in all areas of the county.
The first five arrests were made after routine traffic stops.
Brad Alan Ragland, 30, was stopped March 1 by Talladega police and charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone.) His bond was set at $5,000.
Kelli Nicole Fisher, 32, wasstopped March 1 by Sylacauga police and was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe.) Her bond was set at $5,000.
Jeremy Patrick Rhodes, 35, was stopped March 2 by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe.) His bond was set at $10,000.
Hollie Christen Finley, 36,was stopped March 6 by Talladega police and charged with possession of controlled substance (adipex) and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Finley’s bond was set at $5,000.
William Christopher Butler, 50, was stopped March 6 by Sylacauga police and charged with possession of controlled substance (seboxone), possession of MDA (ecstasy) and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe.) Butler’s bond was set at $5,000.
Matthew Wayne Majors, 37, was arrested March 7 after Sylacauga police were dispatched to a call at the Quality Inn regarding someone breaking windows, according to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Majors was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Xanax), possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe.) His bond wasset at $55,000.
On Monday, Talladega police were dispatched to a call regarding a fight between two people on Sloan Avenue, Murray said.
Johnathan Wayne Fleming, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe.) His bond was set at $20,000.
Authorities said Fleming was fighting with Rebecca Cheyenne Oden, 23. Oden was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine.) Her bond was set at $5,000.