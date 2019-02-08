TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made nine felony drug arrests over the last two weeks in all areas of the county.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Brian Donte Young, 39, of Anniston, was arrested by Talladega police after they found him asleep in his car with the window rolled down and no shirt on a night when the temperature reached 20 degrees.
Young was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (a syringe) and possession of marijuana in the second degree. His bond was set at $5,000, Murray said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Young was arrested Jan. 26 and posted bond Jan. 30.
Quentin Dashun Marbury, 26, of Childersburg, was arrested Jan. 30 after being stopped by Sylacauga police. He was eventually charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia (scales) and carrying a pistol without a permit.
In order to be charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a person must have more than 8 grams and less than 28 grams of meth at the time of his/her arrest.
His total bond was set at $50,000, and he remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Friday afternoon.
Michael Phillip Davenport, 35, of Childersburg, was arrested by Childersburg police during the investigation of a theft Jan. 31, Murray said.
Davenport was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe) and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $5,000, and, according to jail records, Davenport was released Feb. 3. He has not been charged with theft, according to jail records.
Clayton Lewis Andrews, 32, of Anniston, was pulled over during a traffic stop by Lincoln police Feb. 1. Murray said he was later charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released Monday.
Austin Pios Scott, 19, of Chelsea, was stopped by Sylacauga police Feb. 2, Murray said. They allegedly found heroin, MDMA and Alprazolam (Xanax) and charged him with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was released the same day he was arrested.
Ivory Martavius Hamilton, 23, of Talladega, was pulled over by Talladega police Feb. 3 while driving a purple Dodge Challenger with no license tag. According to Talladega police, he also did not have proof of insurance or a bill of sale for the vehicle.
Police found a baggie corner containing methamphetamine in his pants pocket, although Hamilton denied that he had known about the drugs, and also claimed the pants were not his, according to Capt. Patrick Thornton.
Hamilton also allegedly had a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car with him. Murray said he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit, and given a bond of $5,000. He posted bond Monday.
Quadarius Mandrail Jews, 30, of Childersburg, was arrested by Sylacauga police Monday night as they responded to a domestic violence call. He fled, and a chase ensued.
Once he was caught, Jews was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Xanax and attempting to elude, Murray said. Jail records show that he was also charged with criminal trespass in the third degree and probation violation.
Bond was set at $10,000, and Jews was still behind bars Friday evening.
Stephanie Spurling Waldrup, 50, of Talladega, was pulled over by Talladega police after crossing the center line several times Monday night. Thornton said she drove for about half a mile before finally pulling over, and that her speech was slurred when the officer finally spoke with her.
A bag containing pills appearing to be Xanax and hydrocodone was found on her at the jail. She was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bond was set at $5,000, and she was still in custody Friday.
Gary Donald Blair, 35, of Sylacauga, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday while they responded to a suspicious person call at the Mapco station in Alpine. Murray said he had Suboxone and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was still in jail Friday.
Possession with intent to distribute is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit are misdemeanors.