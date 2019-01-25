TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made three felony drug arrests, including one on a warrant charging distribution.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, the distribution case was brought against Timothy Lee Compton, 34, of Anniston.
A warrant for distribution of methamphetamine was obtained against Compton in May, but Murray said he believed Compton had been in federal custody for much of that time. He was transferred to the Talladega County Metro Jail by the U.S. Marshal Service on Jan. 18 and was being held on a $200,000 bond. He remained behind bars Friday evening.
Junthean Tudre Shepherd, 20, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police for an alleged traffic violation Sunday evening. Murray said Shepherd had hydrocodone, a small quantity of marijuana and a pistol that he did not have a permit for. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Shepherd was given a $10,000 bond, which he posted Wednesday, and was released.
Elizabeth Lipponcott Mayo, 47, of Childersburg, was arrested Tuesday, initially by Sylacauga police.
Murray said police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Sylacauga Walmart to investigate a suspicious person. When they found Mayo, she allegedly had methamphetamine and a pipe with her, and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted bond and was released the day after her arrest.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit are all misdemeanors.