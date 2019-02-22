3 arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force made three unrelated felony drug arrests Monday, according to Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Adam Wayen Parker, 28, of Lincoln, was stopped by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:45 a.m., Murray said. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and jailed pending a $5,000 bond. He was still in custody Friday afternoon.
Joshua Adam Reeves, 40, of Alpine, was arrested by Sylacauga police at Sylavon Towers on Monday morning, Murray said. He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Ice, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. Bond in the case was set at $5,000, and he remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Friday afternoon.
Joyce Marie Peterson, 39, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by deputies for alleged traffic violations and was allegedly found to have methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and held on a $5,000 bond. Jail records indicate she was also charged with disorderly conduct.
She was still behind bars Friday.
Ice is a form of crystal methamphetamine.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.