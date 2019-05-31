TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force charged eight individuals with felony drug possession during the past week, with the bulk of them coming from the south end of the county.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Kelvin Gerald Phillips, 40, of Childersburg, was pulled over by Childersburg police on the night of May 24 for allegedly failing to signal a turn. Phillips did not have a driver’s license, and the tag on the vehicle was stolen, Murray said.
A search of the vehicle turned up morphine tablets, methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana and a set of scales. Phillips was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and given a bond of $10,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Phillips posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Mary Jo Hopper, 28, of Sylacauga, was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation by Sylacauga police the same night, Murray said. She allegedly had methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana and a pipe, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she was released Monday, according to jail records.
Michael Edward Harry, 35, of Sylacauga, was pulled over in Childersburg on May 25 and was subsequently charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a pipe and being a certain person forbidden to carry a firearm. His bond was also set at $10,000, and jail records indicate he was still behind bars Friday evening.
It appears Harry was also served with an outstanding warrant from Childersburg Municipal Court.
Rodreckus Lamar Taylor, 36, of Sylacauga, was pulled over Sunday night by Childersburg police on suspicion of driving under the influence. Murray said Taylor was charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia of some sort. He was given a $10,000 bond, which he made Thursday, according to the jail.
Stevie Todd Thompson, 31, of Pell City, was pulled over by Talladega police on Old Shocco Road, where officers were responding to a call involving a suspicious couple. Thompson was eventually charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana in the second degree and syringes. The female with Thompson was not charged with a crime, Murray said.
Thompson was given a $10,000 bond, which he posted Thursday.
Bryan Enmanuel Garcia Paulino, 24, of Talladega, was pulled over near the intersection of Coffee and Hill streets for allegedly driving a vehicle with a switched tag. There was allegedly a jar of marijuana inside the car, and Paulino was charged with possession of marijuana in the first degree. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released Friday, according to jail records.
Childersburg police first encountered Michael Lashawn Marbury, 27, of Childersburg after responding to a man with a gun call Thursday night.
Murray said Marbury appeared to be drunk and gave a false name. During a pat down, officers also found cocaine on his person. Marbury was charged with possession of a controlled substance, providing false information and public intoxication, and was also served with half a dozen warrants charging failure to appear for traffic offenses. Total bond was set at $5,000, and Marbury was still in jail Friday evening.
Murray said Michael Lynn Miller, 59, of Oxford, was pulled over by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night and was served with an outstanding warrant. During inventory of his vehicle, methamphetamine and a pipe were discovered, and he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000, with Miller still behind bars Friday evening.
Murray said he was not sure what the original warrant was for.
Being a certain person forbidden to carry a firearm is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication are misdemeanors.