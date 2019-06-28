TALLADEGA COUNTY -- In the past week, a dozen people have been arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County, including two accused of dealing.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Maurice Lavell King, 44, of Sylacauga, sold crack cocaine and powder cocaine on two different occasions in 2016. Warrants were issued for his arrest, “but we couldn’t find him to serve him,” Murray said.
King was arrested Sunday and given a $50,000 bond on each count of distribution of a controlled substance. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, King posted bond and was released Tuesday.
The other distribution case involved Jarvirous Terrell Wilson, 32, of Goodwater, who Murray said is accused, via warrant from 2017, of selling marijuana. Wilson was arrested Wednesday on a $20,000 bond, which he posted the same day.
The first possession arrest of the week, Murray said, was Bobby Ray Gray, 43, of Sylacauga, who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Sylacauga police Saturday. Murray said Gray was initially arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. When he arrived at the jail, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance as well. Bond was set at $5,000, which Gray posted Monday.
Crystal Nicholson Patterson, 51, of Sylacauga, first came into contact with Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies who were responding to an unwanted guest call Saturday. Murray said Patterson had methamphetamine and was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on a $5,000 bond. Jail records show she was still in custody Thursday evening.
Murray said Gwendolyn Dawn Ward, 48, of Oxford, was pulled over by sheriff’s deputies Saturday and found to have methamphetamine and a pipe; she was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set at $5,000, which Ward posted Wednesday and was released.
Christiopher Shawn Cook, 39, of Sylacauga, first encountered Sylacauga police Friday night when they answered a disturbance call, Murray said. Cook was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, for methamphetamine, Clonazepam and methylphenidate, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia for a pipe.
Clonazepam is a sedative commonly used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. Methylphenidate is a stimulant used to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
Cook’s total bond was set at $5,000, and he was still behind bars Thursday.
Holly Christian Arnold, 43, of Talladega, was arrested Friday after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine and a pipe while going to check in with her parole officer.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and had her parole revoked as well. Jail records indicate she has also been charged with failure to appear on three alleged traffic violations. She was still behind bars Thursday.
Raymond Colt Cockrell, 29, of Munford, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Talladega police Sunday for allegedly driving down the middle of the road. Before pulling over, the officer saw the passenger in the vehicle allegedly throw something out the window.
According to Talladega police Capt. John McCoy, that object turned out to be a bag containing methamphetamine. Pipes and a small quantity of marijuana were also allegedly found inside the car.
Cockrell was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for one of the pipes. The driver claimed the marijuana and another pipe but was not arrested.
Cockrell was given a $5,000 bond and was released from jail Thursday.
James Michael Allen, 44, of Sylacauga, was pulled over in Childersburg on Sunday night for allegedly driving with no headlights after dark.
He allegedly had methamphetamine and a straw with him, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and given a $5,000 bond, which he had been unable to post as of Thursday night.
Julius Rodriquez Taylor, 37, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police for allegedly driving a vehicle with a switched tag Tuesday night.
Murray said Taylor was charged with possession of MDMA (Ecstasy), possession of drug paraphernalia for a set of scales and for carrying a pistol without a permit. Jail records indicate Taylor was also charged with a bench warrant from Sylacauga Municipal Court and failure to appear for alleged misdemeanor bail jumping in Talladega Municipal Court. Total bond was set at $10,000, with Taylor still in jail Thursday night.
Eric Jason Landers, 47, of Sylacauga, was arrested Wednesday by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Bond in this case was set at $10,000, but Murray said Landers was already out on bond on a 2017 drug case in Talladega County as well as felony charges originating in Coosa County.
The older charges in Talladega County include two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of being a certain person forbidden in possession of a firearm. The nature of the Coosa County charges were unknown Thursday night.
Jimmy Eul Salters, 37, of Sylacauga, was arrested early Thursday following a traffic stop by Sylacauga police, Murray said. Salters was charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000, but he was still in custody Thursday evening.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Being a certain person forbidden is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by a year and a day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit are misdemeanors.