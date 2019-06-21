TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Sixteen people have been arrested on felony drug charges in Talladega County so far this month, including one charged with trafficking and one charged with possession with intent to distribute.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Reginald Samond Neal, 28, of Tuskegee, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by Sylacauga police early Wednesday. Neal had outstanding arrest warrants in other jurisdictions and was initially arrested on those.
He also allegedly had more than 50 grams of “Spice,” which was enough to charge him with trafficking, Murray said. Bond was set at $50,000, and Neal remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Friday evening.
Jail records indicate he has also been charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, a misdemeanor.
Donald Eric Luallen, 59, of Silver Creek, Georgia, was first arrested in Talladega in April as a fugitive from justice from Floyd County, Georgia, where he was wanted on an arson charge.
He and a co-defendant are charged with burning down a 5,900-square foot, white columned mansion in what was described as one of the largest arson cases in the history of that part of Georgia. The investigation cost an estimated $2.5 million, according to the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office.
Murray said Luallen posted bond on the arson charge in Georgia and then turned himself in in Alabama on Monday. He had warrants charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of hydrocodone. His bond on these charges was set at $10,000.
Metro Jail records indicate Luallen posted bond on the new charges Wednesday.
Michael Joseph Varner, 36, of Alpine, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies on a misdemeanor theft warrant June 1. Murray said Varner also had methamphetamine with him when he was arrested, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a $5,000 bond.
Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said Varner had been arrested on domestic violence charges in April and had a shotgun with him at the time of his arrest in that case. Jones said Varner had a previous history of felony convictions and was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Varner was also charged with being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm and was given a $40,000 bond on that case by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. He remained behind bars Friday evening.
Steven Alexander Zook, 25, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police June 4 and found to have cocaine, a small quantity of marijuana and a pipe, Murray said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $5,000 bond. He was also still in jail Friday.
Travoris Kwame Wallace, 28, of Talladega, was pulled over by Talladega police the afternoon of June 5. According to Detective Todd Williamon, Wallace and another individual were initially stopped for allegedly not wearing seat belts on Coosa Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. In the car with them was a pill bottle allegedly containing MDMA (Ecstasy), crack cocaine, a glass crack pipe and a metal pipe with a rubber grommet and a Brillo Pad inside it.
Murray said Wallace was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and given a $5,000 bond. He was released on bond June 14.
Jail records indicate a second individual in the car was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. The Daily Home generally does not identify suspects charged only with misdemeanors.
Michael Lee Jones, 52, of Stewartville, was arrested by Sylacauga police on an alleged parole violation June 8 and allegedly had methamphetamine, marijuana and a pipe at the time of his arrest. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000 on the drug charges, and he is being held without bond on the alleged probation violation.
Tessa Shawn Madden, 45, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies June 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, Xanax. She was still being held on a $5,000 bond Friday evening.
Marion Dale Brown, 47, of Alpine, was arrested by Sylacauga police, who were attempting to serve him with an active arrest warrant from Sylacauga Municipal Court. Murray said Brown ran but was eventually caught and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and attempting to elude law enforcement. His bond was set at $5,000, and he remained in custody Friday.
Todd Allan Duffee, 50, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police after allegedly running a stop sign June 14. Murray said Duffee was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and was given a $5,000 bond, which he posted Tuesday.
Talladega police first came into contact with Donna Renea Brown, 30, after answering a shoplifting call at the Dollar General on East Street. According to Talladega police Capt. John McCoy, Brown was accused of stealing assorted makeup, a bottle of Smooth N Shine and a bottle of Body Fantasy Spray.
McCoy said Brown ran from the police and attempted to hide in some bushes and trees nearby. She was caught and detained, and in addition to the stolen merchandise, she also allegedly had marijuana and a prescription pill bottle, which was turned over to the Task Force.
Murray said Brown had cocaine, Xanax, Klonopin and a straw with residue on it. Altogether, she was charged with shoplifting, attempting to elude, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Talladega County District Court on traffic charges.
Her bond was set at $5,000 on the felony charge, and she, too, was still behind bars Friday, according to jail records.
Kayla Sherell Darby, 28, of Sylacauga, was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence on U.S. 280 by Sylacauga police Monday and was eventually charged with DUI and possession of Xanax, Adderall and Ecstasy (one count for each drug), Murray said. She was given a bond of $5,000, which she posted the day after her arrest.
Christopher Adam Thompson, 23, of Sylacauga, was arrested by Sylacauga police Tuesday on warrants from Childersburg Municipal Court. Murray said Thompson had morphine at the time of his arrest, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a $5,000 bond. He was still in jail Friday evening.
Candice Denise Kelley, 28, and Tiffany Lashaun Swain, 40, both of Sylacauga, were arrested after the vehicle they were in was stopped by Sylacauga police Tuesday for allegedly having an expired license tag.
Kelley and Swain were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe), Murray said. Swain was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Both women were also charged with probation violations, according to jail records.
Murray said both women were given $5,000 bonds. Both were still in jail Friday.
Christopher Eugene Baker, 37, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday after Talladega police attempted to pull him over, Murray said.
Baker allegedly bailed out of the vehicle he was in and tried to run but was caught shortly afterward. He had methamphetamine and a pipe, Murray said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was still behind bars Friday.
Amanda Marie Church, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle call, Murray said. She is accused of having methamphetamine and a pipe. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was given a $5,000 bond Thursday. She was still behind bars Friday night.
Spice is a synthetic substance often analogous to marijuana.
Trafficking in any controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years in prison.
Possession with intent to distribute is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Being a certain person in possession of a firearm is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment are all misdemeanors.