TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Four people were arrested on felony drug charges in the North Campground of the Talladega Superspeedway during spring race weekend, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Trenton James Joseph Kennedy, 20, of Anniston, initially drew the attention of law enforcement early Saturday for alleged disorderly conduct, although exactly how he was being disorderly was unclear Monday.
Murray said Kennedy was initially arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting, and was later found to have cocaine and a small amount of marijuana on his person. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree and given a $5,000 bond, Murray said.
Haleigh Clare Reeves, 24, also of Anniston, was arrested about three hours later in an a case apparently unrelated to Kennedy’s. Murray said Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies who were working as security during race weekend walked up on Reeves while she was actively smoking methamphetamine out of a pipe on the North Campground.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was also given a $5,000 bond, Murray said.
Sarah Nell Parrish Nobbley, 37, of Heflin, was also arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Nobbley was also charged with criminal mischief in the third degree by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, but no further information was available regarding this charge Tuesday.
Nobbley was given a $5,000 bond on the drug charges and $1,000 for the criminal mischief.
Dalton Lane Herfurth, 20, of Vinemont, in Cullman County, was arrested Sunday after being caught with methamphetamine and a straw, Murray said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and also given a $5,000 bond.
According to jail records, all of the above except Reeves posted bond and were released Monday. Reeves remained behind bars Tuesday evening.
In addition to the drug cases, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating the theft of a 40 caliber Glock handgun from a 2007 Jeep Wrangler in the North Campground parking lot.
The vehicle was left unlocked between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to an incident and offense report. Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said there were no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave a tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief are all misdemeanors.