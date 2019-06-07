CHILDERSBURG -- Two Sylacauga women have been arrested on felony assault charges stemming from an incident in Childersburg last month.
De’Mya Je’Aja Russ, 18, and Jah’Ania Ladeanaz Peterson, 19, were arrested Thursday by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and were being held on $10,000 bonds at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Both women were still behind bars Friday evening.
Childersburg police Lt. Kevin Koss said they were first arrested on misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting the owner of the Subway restaurant in Childersburg on May 10.
He said one of the women was an ex-employee, which is what led to the initial confrontation with the business owner. There were no weapons involved, Koss said, just the two suspects allegedly using their hands and fists.
Russ and Peterson were both arrested at the scene and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor. Russ was also arrested on a reckless endangerment charge.
Both women posted bond on the misdemeanor charges, but Koss said investigators got the victim’s medical records and realized more serious charges were warranted.
In addition to other injuries, the victim suffered a ruptured eardrum and at least one broken finger as a result of the beating, so the original assault charge was raised to assault in the second degree, a felony.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.