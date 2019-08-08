TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made seven arrests on charges of distribution of a controlled substance since July 28, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records and Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Jacob Harrell Hubbard, 25, of Talladega, was arrested July 28 after Talladega police pulled over a car in which he was a passenger.
He was initially arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine for a quantity of the drug he had with him at the time, Murray said. Hubbard also had two warrants charging distribution of a controlled substance, also methamphetamine, Murray said.
He was served with those warrants Aug. 4.
According to jail records, Hubbard was also charged with providing false information to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonds were set at $30,000 on each of the distribution cases and $10,000 total on the other charges. He was still in jail as of Thursday evening.
DeMarco Antonio Gamble, 36, of Sylacauga, was arrested at his residence Aug. 1 on a warrant charging distribution of crack cocaine, Murray said. Jail records show his bond was also set at $30,000, and he posted and was released the same day he was arrested.
Terrika Shack Brewer, 28, of Talladega, was arrested July 31 on a warrant charging distribution of methamphetamine.
Murray said it was not clear where she was arrested because she does not have a permanent address. She gave the jail an address on East McMillian Street, according to her booking information.
Murray said her bond was set at $25,000, which she posted Aug. 4.
Rashawn Artavious Chatman, 20, was arrested July 31 at his residence in Talladega on a warrant charging distribution of marijuana, Murray said. The bond in this case, according to the jail, was $10,000, and Chatman was released the day after his arrest.
Julius Debardlabon, 45, of Sylacauga, was arrested Aug. 1 on two warrants, one charging distribution of methamphetamine and one charging distribution of Oxycontin. Murray said Debardlabon was on parole at the time of arrest, and that parole would likely be revoked in the near future.
Bond on the two distribution cases was set at $50,000 apiece. Debardlabon remained behind bars Thursday evening.
Lloyd Wayne Denton, 72, was arrested Aug. 2 at the old McCaig’s Motel location in Talladega on a warrant charging distribution of Adderall, Murray said, and jail records show he is also charged with parole violation.
Bond was set at $25,000, Murray said. Denton was also still in jail Thursday.
Jerry Dewayne DeLee, 45, was arrested in Sylacauga on Thursday morning on a warrant charging distribution of methamphetamine. His bond was also $30,000, and he remained behind bars Thursday.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information are misdemeanors.