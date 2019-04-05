TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force made half a dozen felony arrests over the past week, including three people who were arrested together at the Towne Inn on U.S. 280 in Sylacauga.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Shannon Lee Morris, 28, of Childersburg; Billy Wayne Parrish, 49, of Sylacauga; and Gabrielle Nicole Jackson, 23, of Sylacauga; were all arrested March 30 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Morris also had a previous possession charge from earlier in the month.
Morris had been arrested by Sylacauga police on misdemeanor charges March 20 but told officers he had swallowed a quantity of the prescription painkiller Fentanyl, so he was taken to the hospital instead of jail. Morris also had methamphetamine on him at the time of his previous arrest.
Murray said the Task Force had secured a warrant for his arrest, and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies went to serve him March 30. Jackson and Parrish were with him when deputies arrived.
Morris had more pills and a pipe with him when he was arrested, Murray said. Parrish and Jackson both had methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and a pipe when they were arrested.
Morris’s bond was set at $10,000 total, while Parrish’s and Jackson’s were set at $5,000 each. Parrish posted bond and was released Monday, but Morris and Jackson were still behind bars Friday evening.
Deputies were sent March 31 to an incident involving Demetrias Ladell Spanks, 42, of Childersburg.
When the deputies made contact, Spanks allegedly had Xanax, marijuana, a pipe and an unlicensed pistol. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit, and given a bond totaling $10,000. He posted bond and was released Thursday, according to jail records.
Larry Kent Smith, 54, of Talladega, was pulled over by Talladega police Monday morning for allegedly having an expired tag that also appeared to belong on a different vehicle. He allegedly had methamphetamine and a glass pipe with him at the time and was eventually charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,000. He was released the same day he was arrested, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Stephen Daniel Findley, 32, of Berry, was arrested early Friday during the course of a Lincoln police investigation into stolen credit cards, Murray said.
Findley was staying at a hotel in Lincoln when he was arrested with methamphetamine and several types of paraphernalia, including pipes and scales, Murray said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records also indicate he was charged with obstructing governmental operations as well. His total bond was set at $5,500. He was still behind bars Friday evening.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and obstructing governmental operations are misdemeanors.