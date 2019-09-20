TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested two Calhoun County residents Wednesday on charges of trafficking in marijuana.
Lasedrick Devonta Cross, 27, of Oxford, and Quendarious Daraymond Borden, 25, of Anniston, were both given $100,000 bonds, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Borden posted bond and was released Friday morning, but Cross remained behind bars Friday afternoon.
Cmdr. Jason Murray said Task Force agents and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies went to a house on Holiday Lane in the Silver Run community in order to serve a grand jury warrant for Etowah County.
Murray said authorities in Etowah County were attempting to serve a woman who had recently been indicted on a charge of criminal endangerment of a minor, and had gotten word she might be staying with her boyfriend, Cross, in Talladega County.
The woman was not there when authorities arrived, Murray said, but a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the house, and the Task Force agents were able to get a search warrant.
Once inside, they found more than 4 pounds of marijuana, along with scales and baggies.
Cross and Borden, who were in the house, were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to jail records, Cross was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, Alprazolam (Xanax).
The minimum amount of marijuana necessary for a trafficking charge is 2.2 pounds, or 1 kilogram.
Trafficking in marijuana is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.