TALLADEGA -- A Talladega man and an Anniston woman have been arrested in connection with an apparent car stealing spree, according to Talladega police.
Jesse Allan East, 28, of Talladega, as of Wednesday had been charged with theft of property in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court and on warrants from “various other agencies,” including an alleged probation violation in Calhoun County, according to Capt. John McCoy. A Taurus .32 caliber handgun was taken from East at the time of his arrest.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, total bond was set at $16,000. He remained behind bars as of Friday, Aug. 23.
Leigha Michelle Dickerson, 31, of Anniston, is currently charged only with theft of property in the first degree and was being held on a $5,000 bond. She was also still in jail Friday, Aug. 23.
Both bonds were set by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, East and Dickerson were at a house in Munford on Friday night, Aug. 16 , when they borrowed a Chevrolet Impala from a 19-year-old female.
Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, the two were driving the Impala on Eastaboga Road when the vehicle had a tire blowout and crashed.
They found a black Chevrolet Silverado belonging to County Commissioner Tony Haynes and drove off in it, Thompson said. Shortly afterward, East allegedly wrecked the truck on the 275 Bypass near Shocco Springs Road.
Dickerson was arrested by Talladega police at the scene of the accident and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, but East allegedly fled on foot. He was spotted walking down the railroad tracks toward Fort Lashley Avenue by a witness, Thompson said.
Shortly after Dickerson was taken into custody, East allegedly broke into A&E Motors, where he stole the keys and title to a Dodge Charger, McCoy said.
Police pulled the stolen vehicle over at a convenience store on Alabama 21 and found East and the 19-year-old woman who had loaned him and Dickerson the Impala. What appeared to be a marijuana cigarette and a syringe were taken from the 19-year-old, but she was not arrested.
The same 19-year-old also reported to Talladega police that the same Impala that she had loaned East and Dickerson had been stolen Monday, Aug. 12, but listed a suspect that was not related to the other thefts, Thompson said.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.