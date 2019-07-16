TALLADEGA -- Talladega police have made an arrest in one of four recent robberies that began with transactions on Facebook Marketplace and similar social media commerce sites.
Deterrence Shaquan Swain, 25, of Talladega, is charged with robbing a 20-year-old Anniston woman of an iPhone XR at gunpoint in West Gate Homes last week.
The victim and three friends were trying to sell the phone for $750 and were allegedly contacted by Swain, who they agreed to meet in West Gate at 10 p.m., July 8.
He first asked if he could put his SIM card into the phone to make sure they were compatible, but the victim said no and instead put the SIM card in herself. When it appeared they were compatible, Swain allegedly pulled a gun, snatched the phone and fled on foot.
Based on statements from the victim and witnesses, police obtained a warrant for Swain’s arrest, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson. A patrol officer spotted and recognized Swain in Talladegas Downs on Sunday and arrested him.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Swain was also served with a warrant charging misdemeanor bail jumping. While being searched during his arrest, officers allegedly found a small quantity of marijuana as well, so he was also charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Thompson said Swain is a suspect in at least three similar incidents. The first two were reported at Hallmark Apartments on June 28 and July 1. The victims were from Waldo and Attalla, respectively, and were selling an iPhone and an Xbox 1.
The third incident was reported Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Coosa Street, in front of Geneva’s Store.
In this case, the victim was a 22-year-old woman from Pell City who was attempting to sell a MacBook Pro and the associated cords. After the robber grabbed the computer and cords from the car, the victim attempted to give chase but did not catch him.
Detective Dennis McDaniel is investigating these cases.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years.
When buying or selling anything to or from someone you don’t know, it is always best to make the transaction in a public place, preferably during daylight hours.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division has an area in front of its offices on South Street in Talladega monitored for just this purpose.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.