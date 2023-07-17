Armed man is killed by police during potential hostage situation

The investigation of the shooting death of an Odenville resident by police Saturday night has been turned over to an outside agency to investigate.
The incident will be investigated by the Oxford Police Department.
Odenville Police Chief Glenn Walton said his department had been alerted to a possible domestic hostage situation Saturday at approximately 7:16 p.m.
Once at the scene, officers discovered an armed man had entered a wooded area at the rear of property located at 15705 U.S. 411.
Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, prior to the shooting taking place, Walton said.
According to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, Gregory Don Bratcher, 45, was transported from the scene of the shooting to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.
Russell said an autopsy will be done by state forensics officials in Huntsville.
No one else was injured in the incident, Walton said.
Officers from the Moody Police Department, Springville Police Department, Argo Police Department, Odenville Fire Department, Margaret Police Department, Leeds Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene for assistance.
More information regarding the incident will be released as the investigation moves forward, Walton said.