SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga man’s right arm appeared to be detached after he was struck by a Norfolk Southern Railroad train underneath Highway 280 Thursday night, near the Exxon gas station, according to police.
Sylacauga Police Capt. Rondell Muse said Ronald Culver, 53, of Sylacauga was discovered by an officer around 7:10 p.m. near the last train car conscious and responsive.
“He was found holding his right shoulder with the right arm appearing to be unattached,” Muse said.
Law enforcement added that Culver’s arm was later found underneath him.
According to Muse, Culver had appeared to have been sleeping with his arms across the tracks at the time of the train’s crossing.
Culver was airlifted by Lifesaver helicopter to UAB Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.
Sylacauga Police, Sylacauga Ambulance and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police responded to the scene.
No additional information about his condition was immediately available this morning.